AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN said on Thursday its core profit rose 1.3 percent to 577 million euros ($676.8 million) in the second quarter, as cost cuts compensated for lower revenues.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to remain stable at 567 million euros. ($1 = 0.8526 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)