Dutch telco KPN's Q3 core profit tops estimates on lower costs

AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN on Friday beat analyst expectations with a 2.9% rise in third-quarter core earnings to 599 million euros ($665.1 million), as cost cuts compensated for lower revenues.

Analysts polled by the company on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in at 589 million euros, after a 582 million euros result a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Toby Sterling)