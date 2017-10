AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN said on Thursday its third quarter core profit fell 4 percent to 636 million euros ($752.6 million), as new European rules limiting roaming fees for the use of mobile phones abroad hurt income.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 641 million euros. ($1 = 0.8451 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)