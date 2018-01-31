FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 6:49 AM / in 6 hours

Dutch telco KPN's Q4 core profit slips as roaming rules hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter core profit, as European rules limiting roaming fees for the use of mobile phones abroad took a bite out of earnings.

KPN said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 1.7 percent to 596 million euros ($741.4 million). Analysts polled by Reuters on average had predicted profit of 610 million euros. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sunil Nair)

