KPN core profits gain despite network outage, CEO exit

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - KPN reported a 3.6% gain in core profits for the second quarter, despite suffering a major network outage that coincided with news that CEO Executive Maximo Ibarra would be leaving the Dutch telecoms firm in September.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) rose to 594 million euros ($662 million), handily beating an average forecast of 572 million euros in a company poll of analysts.