KPN Q4 earnings miss estimates; sees lower cash flow in 2019

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected core fourth-quarter earnings, and said cash flow will decline in 2019 due to restructuring charges.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 530 million euros ($606.43 million), down from 531 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled for Reuters expected fourth-quarter figure at 558 million euros.