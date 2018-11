Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tater tots maker Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it would sell its Canadian natural cheese business to dairy products company Parmalat Group in a deal valued at C$1.62 billion ($1.23 billion).

The company expects to use proceeds to pay down debt. ($1 = 1.3126 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)