Kraft Heinz to sell part of Indian businesses to drugmaker Zydus - Bloomberg

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to sell a portfolio of its Indian businesses, including children's drink brand Complan, to Indian drugmaker Zydus Wellness Ltd, Bloomberg reported here on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal with Zydus, which is a unit of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, could be announced as early as this week, the report said.

Kraft Heinz declined to comment on the report. Cadila Healthcare and Zydus Wellness did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)