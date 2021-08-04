Kraft Heinz beats sales estimates on higher snack, packaged meals demand

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales on Wednesday as demand for snacks and packaged meals remained strong even as Americans started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Net sales fell to $6.62 billion in the second quarter from $6.65 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting net sales of $6.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)