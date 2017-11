Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it continued to rein in costs and sales rose outside the United States.

Net income at North America’s third-largest food and beverage company rose to $944 million, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $842 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales inched up 0.7 percent to $6.31 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)