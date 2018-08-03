FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 3, 2018 / 11:45 AM / in 2 hours

Kraft Heinz quarterly sales top Wall Street's estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Velveeta cheese maker Kraft Heinz Co topped quarterly sales estimates as it raised prices to tackle higher input costs, sending its shares up nearly 5 percent before the bell.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $756 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.16 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also houses brands such as Philadelphia cream cheese and Heinz ketchup, said net sales rose to $6.69 billion from $6.64 billion.

Analyst on average were expecting revenue of $6.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.