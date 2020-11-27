Meet the lawyers behind the 'Kraken' election conspiracy lawsuits

Two lawyers spearheading new lawsuits that assert wild allegations of U.S. election fraud, L. Lin Wood and Howard Kleinhendler, are facing their own accusations of fraud and legal malpractice, respectively, in other civil cases. The attorneys are working with lead lawyer Sidney Powell, who has likened their effort to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump to a mythological “Kraken,” and who has shared QAnon conspiracy slogans with her supporters. Others on the team have worked for the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.

