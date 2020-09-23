Ex-Kraken employee scores win in trade secrets, computer fraud case

A California federal judge has dismissed a complaint brought by Payward Inc, which operates the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, against a former employee it accused of unlawfully accessing and misappropriating business information and trade secrets.

Payward’s lawsuit against former employee Nathan Peter Runyon, filed in March, came after Runyon had filed his own lawsuit against the company in California state court last November alleging discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other claims.

