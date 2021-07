July 1 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme shares fell 4% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the maker of the “Original Glazed” doughnut at $2.62 billion in its return to the stock market five years after it was taken private.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.