April 12, 2018 / 6:24 AM / in an hour

Slovenian drugmaker Krka to raise dividend by 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 12 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said it plans to pay a dividend of 2.9 euros ($3.59) per share this year versus 2.75 euros paid last year.

The payment has to be approved by shareholders at their meeting on July 5, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month Krka, which is Slovenia’s largest listed company, reported that its 2017 group net profit jumped by 41 percent after its profit in 2016 was badly hit by the depreciation of some eastern and central European currencies. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)

