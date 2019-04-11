Healthcare
Slovenia's Krka to raise dividend by 10 pct

LJUBLJANA, April 11 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical producer Krka plans to pay a dividend of 3.2 euros ($3.61) per share later this year, up from 2.9 euros in 2018, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The payment will have to be confirmed by shareholders at their meeting on July 4.

The announcement follows a March report that the company’s group net profit rose to 174 million euros in 2018 from 152.6 million a year before, on the back of higher sales. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)

