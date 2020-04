LJUBLJANA, April 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s pharmaceutical products maker Krka plans to raise its dividend by 32.8% to 4.25 euros per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The payment has to be confirmed at a shareholders’ meeting planned for July 9.

Last month Krka reported its 2019 group net profit increased by 40% to 244.3 million euros. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)