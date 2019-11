LJUBLJANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical producer Krka made a group net profit of 171.9 million euros ($190.3 million) in the first nine months of 2019 versus 120.8 million in the same period of 2018, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It added full year profit will reach about 200 million euros compared to 172 million expected earlier and forecast a profit of 210 million euros next year.