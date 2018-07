LJUBLJANA, July 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s generic drugs producer Krka made a group net profit of 101.7 million euros ($119 million) in the first half of 2018, slightly more than 101.4 mln euros it estimated in early July, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.

The profit was 11 percent higher than a year ago.

The company said sales rose to 680.5 million euros from 655 million in the first half of 2017. ($1 = 0.8522 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)