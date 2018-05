LJUBLJANA, May 23 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka reported net profit of 49.4 million euros ($58.08 million) in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 42.7 million last year.

Sales rose by 5 percent to 338.3 million euros, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8505 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)