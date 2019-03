LJUBLJANA, March 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s pharmaceutical company Krka made group net profit of 174 million euros ($198.17 million) versus 152.6 million a year before on higher sales, the company said on Thursday.

Sales rose to 1.33 billion euros from 1.27 billion in 2017, with sales in Eastern Europe, which is Krka’s largest market, up by 7 percent. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)