Slovenia's Krka Jan-June net profit rises 15%

LJUBLJANA, July 9 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka made a group net profit of 160.3 million euros ($181.8 million) in the first half of the year, up 15% from the same period last year, boosted by higher sales, the company said on Thursday.

It added sales rose 6% to 803.8 million euros.

The company also confirmed its November forecast for 2020, according to which net profit is expected to exceed 210 million euros on sales of 1.5 billion. Final half-year results will be published on July 30, the company said.

Sales in Germany increased by 18% while sales in Eastern and Central Europe rose by 8% in the first half of the year.

“There is no way to foresee the pace with which the coronavirus will spread, how the situation will develop, what the aftermath will be, and what measures affected nations will take,” the company said in a statement.

“Therefore, we are closely monitoring the situation in countries where we operate and adapting to conditions.”

Slovenia declared an end to its coronavirus epidemic in May as the first European state to do so but a number of restrictions remain in place. The country has so far reported 1,776 coronavirus cases and 111 deaths. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by David Evans)