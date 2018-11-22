Slovenia's Krka Jan-Sept group profit up 10 pct

LJUBLJANA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s generic drugs producer Krka made a group net profit of 120.8 million euros ($137.76 million) in the first nine months of 2018, up from 110.1 million a year before, the company said in a report on Thursday.

It said 2019 group profit is expected to reach 172 million euros, up from some 153 million forecast for this year. Sales are seen at 1.4 billion euros next year, against an expected 1.3 billion this year. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)