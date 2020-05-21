Financials
Slovenia's Krka Q1 net profit up by 21%

LJUBLJANA, May 21 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drug producer Krka on Thursday reported a rise in group net profit to 85.2 million euros ($93.37 million) in the first quarter from 70.3 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 22% to 462.9 million euros boosted by an increased used of pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus epidemic with sales in southeastern Europe up 27%.

Krka confirmed its November forecast calling for a profit this year of some 210 million euros on sales of 1.5 billion.

$1 = 0.9125 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely

