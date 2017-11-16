Slovenia's Krka reports 110.1 mln euro net profit in first nine months

LJUBLJANA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka made group net profit of 110.1 million euros ($129.72 million) in the first nine months of 2017 versus 80.3 million in the same period of 2016.

It said sales reached 928.3 million euros versus 852.4 million euros a year ago. The company said it expected 2017 net profit to amount to 140 million euros.

Krka is Slovenia’s largest listed company with a market capitalisation of around 1.8 billion euros.