FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Krka reports 110.1 mln euro net profit in first nine months
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 16, 2017 / 8:00 AM / in 2 minutes

Slovenia's Krka reports 110.1 mln euro net profit in first nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka made group net profit of 110.1 million euros ($129.72 million) in the first nine months of 2017 versus 80.3 million in the same period of 2016.

It said sales reached 928.3 million euros versus 852.4 million euros a year ago. The company said it expected 2017 net profit to amount to 140 million euros.

Krka is Slovenia’s largest listed company with a market capitalisation of around 1.8 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8488 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.