Slovenia's Krka revises up 2019 profit, says virus impact unpredictable

LJUBLJANA, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s pharmaceutical producer Krka revised up its preliminary group net profit to 244.3 million euros ($266.41 million) for 2019 on Friday, following an estimate released in January showing a profit of 242 million euros.

It said the profit was 40% higher than in 2018, with sales amounting to 1.49 billion euros.

The company said its operations had not been hit by the coronavirus epidemic so far but said it was difficult to forecast what its impact on the firm would be as consequences of the spreading virus were “fast and unpredictable”.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 286 cases of coronavirus, one person has died.