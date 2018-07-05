UPDATE 1-Slovenian drug company Krka's profits up by 11 pct in first half

(Updates with details, quote)

LJUBLJANA, July 5 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drug producer Krka reported an 11 percent rise in first-half group net profit of 101.4 million euros($119 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales rose by 4 percent to 680.5 million euros, it said.

“Sales rose in all regions. In Eastern Europe, which is Krka’s biggest sales region ... they increased by 2 percent,” Krka said.

It also said sales in southeastern Europe were up by 11 percent, with the biggest rise recorded in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia.

Krka is Slovenia’s largest listed company with a market capitalisation of about 1.9 billion euros.