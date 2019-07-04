UPDATE 1-Slovenian drugmaker Krka reports 37% jump in H1 net profit

(Updates with quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, July 4 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Krka made a group net profit of 139.9 million euros ($158 million) in the first half of the year, up 37% from a year earlier, the generic drugs producer said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said results for 2019 could be better than laid out in its November plan according to which net profit this year should reach 172 million euros on sales of 1.4 billion.

“The management is optimistic about the business year 2019. If conditions on our main markets will remain similar by the end of the year as they are today we expect that sales and particularly profit would be above our plans,” Krka said.

Preliminary sales in the first half rose by 12% to 761.8 million euros. Final results for the first half of the year will be announced on Aug. 1.

Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company with market capitalisation of about 2 billion euros, said its sales in eastern Europe, which is its largest market, rose by 15% year-on-year while sales in western Europe were up by 17%.