Aug 14 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has partnered with Kroger Co to sell the grocer’s private label products on its Tmall platform in China, an Alibaba spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kroger will sell its Simple Truth products in China, marking the U.S. grocer’s first foray overseas.

Krogers’s shares rose 2.6 percent in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D’Silva)