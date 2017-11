Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday as its aggressive discounting lured more customers to its stores.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger rose to $397 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 4, from $391 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales climbed to $27.75 billion from $26.56 billion.