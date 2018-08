Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Turkey Hill business, including a sale.

Turkey Hill produces iced teas, fruit drinks, milk and frozen dairy treats.

The business was not part of the sale of Kroger’s convenience stores unit to British gas station operator EG Group for $2.15 billion earlier this year. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)