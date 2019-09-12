Company News
September 12, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kroger quarterly same-store sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kroger Co’s quarterly same-store sales growth beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by the supermarket chain’s delivery services and online business.

Sales at supermarkets open for more than a year, excluding the impact of fuel prices, rose 2.2% in the second quarter ended Aug. 17. Analysts were expecting 1.91% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $297 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter, from $508 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below