Kroger quarterly same-store sales beat estimates

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kroger Co’s quarterly same-store sales growth beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by the supermarket chain’s delivery services and online business.

Sales at supermarkets open for more than a year, excluding the impact of fuel prices, rose 2.2% in the second quarter ended Aug. 17. Analysts were expecting 1.91% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $297 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter, from $508 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.