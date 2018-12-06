Company News
December 6, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kroger quarterly same-store sales fall short of estimates

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kroger Co reported quarterly same-store sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates on Thursday, hurt by disruptions caused by revamping the layout of its stores to give more shelf space to its best selling products.

Cincinnati-based Kroger said net income attributable to Kroger fell to $317 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 10, from $397 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent. Analysts on average had expected a 1.65 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
