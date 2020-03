March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Supermarket chain Kroger Co’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its private-label brands.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 57 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 55 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gross margin came in at 22.1% for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1. Analysts had forecast it at 21.91%.