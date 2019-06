June 20 (Reuters) - Kroger Co on Thursday reported quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates, driven by the supermarket chain’s digital initiatives to sell more goods through its app and website.

Sales for the quarter were $37.25 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $37.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)