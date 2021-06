FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co said on Thursday its average hourly rate with some benefits would reach $21 by the end of the year, as the retail and restaurant industry scrambles to bring in new workers to meet heightened demand.