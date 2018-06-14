FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 12:49 PM / in 22 minutes

Brazil's Kroton files for primary education unit to raise debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil education company Kroton Educacional SA requested regulatory permission for its Saber subsidiary to issue local debt to finance the purchase of Somos Educacao SA and other acquisitions, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Kroton, Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, in April agreed to buy a controlling stake in Somos for 4.6 billion reais ($1.25 billion). Kroton created Saber to hold its basic education operations.

In December, Kroton’s Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo said the company would use debt to fund the Somos deal. ($1 = 3.6897 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring)

