FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 24, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kroton acquires primary education school in northern Brazil

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest for-profit education firm, Kroton Educacional SA, said in a securities filing on Monday it has acquired a primary education school in the northern part of the country for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Centro Educacional Lato Sendu will add 3,800 students to Kroton’s primary education subsidiary, dubbed Saber, according to the filing.

The move underscores how investors are playing the education market in Latin America’s largest economy. Private primary school chains are replacing for-profit universities as the smart-money bet.

Earlier this month, Brazil’s antitrust regulator approved Kroton’s acquisition of Somos Educação, with 35,000 students. That acquisition was Kroton’s boldest move into the child education market.

Reporting Gabriela Melo Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.