SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Total undergraduate enrollments at colleges run by Kroton Educacional SA rose in the third quarter from a year earlier, but its total number of students slipped, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

Enrollments in on-site and distance-learning programs at Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator rose 6 percent to 179,481, but the total number of students fell 1 percent to 901,642. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)