FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2017 / 10:53 AM / in 2 months

Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.

In a securities filing, Kroton said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.7 percent to 700.2 million reais, above the average forecast of 633.7 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

$1 = 3.1751 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.