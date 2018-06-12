Swedish digital healthcare start-up KRY raises $66 million for expansion

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Sweden-based digital healthcare provider KRY said on Tuesday it had raised $66 million to fund further geographical expansion.

KRY said the funding round had been led by venture capital firm Index Ventures, while existing investors Accel, Creandum, and Project A also participated.

With digital healthcare a fast-growing sector in many countries, KRY, which provides video-based doctors appointments, has to date had over 350,000 patients in Sweden, Norway and Spain, making it the largest digital healthcare provider in Europe, it said.

The company’s current valuation is close to $400 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said, adding KRY had raised $93 million in total, including the new funding.

KRY, whose name means healthy in Swedish, said the funding will be used to expand, initially to Britain and France, deepen its penetration in existing markets, and expand its medical offering. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)