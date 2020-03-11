K+S advised by Deutsche Bank, RBC for sale of salt business-sources

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - K+S is being advised by Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as the German mineral miner plans to sell its salt business in North and South America, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

K+S said earlier on Wednesday it would sell the business, which accounts for more than a third of group sales, to slash its debt pile and focus on potash fertiliser products.

K+S and Deutsche Bank declined to comment while RBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss)