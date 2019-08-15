REFILE-K+S lifts Q2 revenues, core profit on higher prices, volumes

(Corrects RIC to link to primary exchange)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S reported on Thursday a rise in second-quarter revenues and core earnings, citing good fertilizer prices and higher production volumes at its Werra plant in Germany and the Bethune plant in Canada.

The company also narrowed its full-year outlook range for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to between 730 and 830 million euros from previous 700 million to 850 million euros range.

Second-quarter EBITDA rose 24% to 130 million euros, below a consensus provided by the company of 135.5 million euros ($151.08 million).

K+S, the world’s largest producer of salt for food and de-icing, said second-quarter revenues rose 8% to 879 million euros, slightly above the company-provided consensus of 871.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia Editing by Tomasz Janowski)