Minerals firm K+S announces measures to reduce debt

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S on Tuesday announced a package of measures to reduce debt while warning that “difficult external conditions” were hampering its ability to reach its financial targets.

“K+S has therefore developed a package of measures to crystallize value rapidly,” the Kassel-based company said in a statement.

The company pointed to assets including its new potash mine in Bethune, Canada, saying it was worth nearly 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion).

“The package of measures aims at realizing some of these assets in the short term and clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to the rapid reduction of indebtedness. It will be developed further in the coming months and then implemented step by step,” K+S said.

Its shares were up 2.5% at 1513 GMT.