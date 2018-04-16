FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

REFILE-S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to give chairman’s full name in par 3)

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean telecom company KT Corp’s chairman will be questioned on Tuesday over suspected breaches of political funding laws, police said.

Police said they are investigating suspicious payments amounting to about $400,000 from former and current KT executives and employees to about 90 members of parliament between 2014-2017.

A spokeswoman for KT Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 1,070.6600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
