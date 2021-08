BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology said on Wednesday it would stop services of its short video app Zynn on Aug. 20.

The termination of Zynn is part of its normal operations, and the company’s other products for markets outside China will not be affected, Kuaishou said in a statement. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)