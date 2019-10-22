Kuehne & Nagel 9-mth core earnings rise on strength in divisions

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International reported a 6.6% increase in core earnings in the nine months to Sept. 30, as the Swiss freight-forwarding group saw strong operational growth in sea freight, overland and contract logistics divisions.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first three quarters came in at 794 million Swiss francs ($805.03 million), up from 745 million Swiss francs in the year-ago period, despite a decline in airfreight volumes, the logistics group said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9863 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)