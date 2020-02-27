Switzerland Market Report
February 27, 2020 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kuehne & Nagel full-year core earnings grow despite drop in air freight demand

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International reported a 7.5% increase in full-year core earnings on Thursday, as strength in its sea freight, overland and contract logistics divisions offset a drastic drop in demand for air freight.

The Swiss freight-forwarding group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion), slightly above the estimate of 1.05 billion francs in a company-compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below