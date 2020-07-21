Kuehne & Nagel second-quarter core earnings drop on coronavirus crisis

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne und Nagel International reported on Tuesday a 12.6% drop in second-quarter core earnings, citing the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and currency fluctuations.

The group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 235 million Swiss francs ($250 million), below the 269 million francs a year earlier, as sea freight, the largest part of the group’s business, fell 28.5% due to reduced shipping volumes. ($1 = 0.9392 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)